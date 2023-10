Steveston Harbour

Looking west towards Steveston Harbour and the mouth of the Fraser River. In the distance is Valdes Island and beyond that, Vancouver Island.



Today marks my 3rd anniversary and the beginning of year 4 with 365. I enjoy being part of this great community very much. I appreciate all your views, comments and fav's and do my very best to reciprocate. It is hard sometimes, especially when real life gets in the way but, as I said, I do my best