Autumn Leaves by cdcook48
355 / 365

Autumn Leaves

A huge wind storm a few nights ago blew all the leaves off our Japanese Maple.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Chris Cook

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I like the composition of this, looks like a nice place to contemplate when the weather is warm.
November 15th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love all those warm tones.
November 15th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, beautiful composition and lighting
November 15th, 2023  
