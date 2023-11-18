Sign up
Dry Dock
Taken at Britannia Shipyards Historical Site. This is where the fishing boats were pulled out of the water for repairs and maintenance.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Tags
britannia_shipyards
