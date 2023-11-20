Sign up
Previous
358 / 365
Anyone for Frisbee golf?
Just a record shot. I have never seen one this big before. It's as big as a frisbee. I put my hand in for reference. A couple of normal size ones on the right.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
6
5
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th November 2023 5:25pm
Tags
mushroom
,
toadstool
,
amanita_muscaria
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great find and capture!
November 21st, 2023
Kathy
ace
Wow, those are huge and so pretty!
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Oh my!
November 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Holy moly! Now that’s a find.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
November 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, really big and still looking in great shape. A great find.
November 21st, 2023
