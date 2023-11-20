Previous
Anyone for Frisbee golf? by cdcook48
358 / 365

Anyone for Frisbee golf?

Just a record shot. I have never seen one this big before. It's as big as a frisbee. I put my hand in for reference. A couple of normal size ones on the right.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Chris Cook

gloria jones ace
Wow...Great find and capture!
November 21st, 2023  
Kathy ace
Wow, those are huge and so pretty!
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my!
November 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Holy moly! Now that’s a find.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, really big and still looking in great shape. A great find.
November 21st, 2023  
