359 / 365
359 / 365
Net Shed
Yet another Britannia Shipyards image.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1379
photos
166
followers
87
following
98% complete
View this month »
3rd November 2023 2:17pm
Tags
britannia_shipyards
,
net_shed
Joanne Diochon
ace
Interesting processing. The long grass is amazing.
November 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful.
November 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Not only do I love the details in this but the colors really strike me too.
November 22nd, 2023
