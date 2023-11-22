Previous
Way Out by cdcook48
Way Out

Most of the people seem to have found the way out except for that poor, misguided soul who appears to be on her way in.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Chris Cook

moni kozi
They say 2% of people take the stairs when there's an escalator too...
November 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I love the blurriness which makes everyone seem to be in a rush. Fabulous symmetry and it looks great on black.
November 23rd, 2023  
