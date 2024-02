Forever Marilyn

This statue of Marilyn Monroe showing the iconic scene from the movie "The Seven Year Itch" was installed in downtown Palm Springs in 2021. It attracts many tourists but it is not without its detractors. A group opposing the statue have obtained a petition with over 40,000 signatures. Among other things they worry that the statue will erode the morals of young people who see it from the rear where her underwear is exposed. I think they need to get a life.