Photo 403
Burned Out Church
A fire recently gutted this church (you can see the ribs of the roof on the right) so it was fenced off.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
church
palm_springs
Diana
ace
What a pity, you made it look so beautiful with this wonderful composition and capture.
February 28th, 2024
eDorre
ace
So sad and beautiful
February 28th, 2024
