Photo 415
I don’t often post pictures of family but I couldn’t resist this one of my grand nephew. Lit by window light.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
portrait
,
black&white
gloria jones
ace
Super lighting on his cute face...Sweet pose...
April 4th, 2024
