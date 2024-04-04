Previous
Poseidon by cdcook48
Poseidon

This public art is located on White Rock beach. Poseidon was the Greek God of the sea. Also horses. Included among his many offspring was the winged horse Pegasus.
Chris Cook

Dorothy ace
Great sculpture!
April 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
He's got a great face expression but I feel the emotions are rather hollow!
April 5th, 2024  
