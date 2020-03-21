Previous
Red Roses by chejja
194 / 365

Red Roses

My photos are scarce this month as I am still self-isolating with a viral upper respiratory infection and cough, but I did take a photo of some red roses that my husband brought home today.
21st March 2020

Caroline

@chejja
