Vase or Human Figure? by chejja
249 / 365

Vase or Human Figure?

I noticed this translucent vase while at my daughter's house. It occurred to me that it might make a good subject for a creative photograph. If you focus on the right side, you see what was originally intended, the closeup of a vase with the edge highlighted by light coming from a window behind and to the left. It didn't occur to me until I viewed it after the fact that if you focus on the negative space on the left (brown wall behind the vase) it looks very much like the backlit silhouette of a female figure. Best when viewed on black.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

