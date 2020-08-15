Vase or Human Figure?

I noticed this translucent vase while at my daughter's house. It occurred to me that it might make a good subject for a creative photograph. If you focus on the right side, you see what was originally intended, the closeup of a vase with the edge highlighted by light coming from a window behind and to the left. It didn't occur to me until I viewed it after the fact that if you focus on the negative space on the left (brown wall behind the vase) it looks very much like the backlit silhouette of a female figure. Best when viewed on black.