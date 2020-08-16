Sign up
250 / 365
Window
Photo of items placed in front of a window at my daughter's house. The vase on the right is the same one featured in yesterday's photo.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
8
1
365
NIKON D610
16th August 2020 7:24am
Tags
window
,
candle
,
vase
judith deacon
ace
What a fabulous arrangement in the window I love the translucency of that vase.
August 20th, 2020
