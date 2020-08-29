Previous
Next
On the Edge by chejja
254 / 365

On the Edge

Today, we took our grandson (third from the left) to meet up with three of his friends at the newest museum in Miami, The "Museum of Illusions." The museum is comprised of room after room of paintings which appear to be 3-D. The idea is for museum guests to interact and pose in the paintings to create the perception of something that really isn't at all as it appears. For example, this is painted flat on the walls and floor, no actual height or form at all. Much to my joy, photography is not only allowed, but greatly encouraged.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Woh, super cool, never been there yet!
August 30th, 2020  
Milanie ace
This would definitely be a neat place for photographers and a group willing to participate - love all the colors.
August 30th, 2020  
julia ace
The family has been to a similar 3D art gallery in Rotorua NZ .. so much fun kids had a great time..
August 30th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise