On the Edge

Today, we took our grandson (third from the left) to meet up with three of his friends at the newest museum in Miami, The "Museum of Illusions." The museum is comprised of room after room of paintings which appear to be 3-D. The idea is for museum guests to interact and pose in the paintings to create the perception of something that really isn't at all as it appears. For example, this is painted flat on the walls and floor, no actual height or form at all. Much to my joy, photography is not only allowed, but greatly encouraged.