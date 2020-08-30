Sign up
Previous
Next
255 / 365
Right Foot Let's Stump, Cha-Cha Now
Photograph of two flamingos taken at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida. They seemed to be practicing their line dancing moves.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
1
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
255
photos
81
followers
66
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th August 2020 1:39pm
birds
flamingos
sixws-108
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic shot. FAV (love the cha-cha title, very funny)
August 31st, 2020
