Previous
Next
Right Foot Let's Stump, Cha-Cha Now by chejja
255 / 365

Right Foot Let's Stump, Cha-Cha Now

Photograph of two flamingos taken at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida. They seemed to be practicing their line dancing moves.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot. FAV (love the cha-cha title, very funny)
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise