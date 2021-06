Time at the Beach

This is my favorite local beach, just 6 miles from my home.- "Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park" (formerly called "John U. Lloyd State Park"). Because it is a state park, it is a lot more natural than many of the other beaches in our county. Once you pay a small entrance fee, this part of the beach is seldom crowded and parking is much easier than most other beaches in the city.