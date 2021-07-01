Previous
Awaiting the President's Arrival by chejja
Awaiting the President's Arrival

Press gathered at this corner in anticipation of the arrival of President and Mrs. Biden's motorcade in Surfside, Florida this morning. One of the very few photos I have ever posted in my album taken with my cellphone.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

