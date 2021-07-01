Sign up
Awaiting the President's Arrival
Press gathered at this corner in anticipation of the arrival of President and Mrs. Biden's motorcade in Surfside, Florida this morning. One of the very few photos I have ever posted in my album taken with my cellphone.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Tags
black and white
,
press
,
scenesoftheroad-34
,
street-82
