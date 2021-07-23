Previous
Bass Scroll by chejja
Bass Scroll

Photo of the scroll on top of my son's standing bass. This instrument stands beside the grand piano in his livingroom.
Caroline

Lisa Poland ace
Great curves. I bet it's beautiful.
August 11th, 2021  
