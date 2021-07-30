Sign up
Photo 368
Hotel Lobby
Our hotel lobby in Indianapolis, Indiana.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Tags
hotel
,
fireplace
,
interior
,
lobby
Diana
ace
such a beautiful design and wonderful tones. Hope you have a fabulous time there.
August 20th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Nice. Love Indy. We lived on the northeast side for 15 months. It was our favorite place we've lived.
August 20th, 2021
