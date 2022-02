Miss Ribby

Day12 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a high key shot emphasizing white. This is a music box with the figure of Miss Ribby from "The Tale of the Pie and the Patty-Pan" by Beatrix Potter. It was given by my mother to my daughter when she was just a very young girl.