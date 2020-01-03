Previous
Next
Little Cutie by chikadnz
186 / 365

Little Cutie

An unexpected visit from our grand-daughter this morning gave me the opportunity to take some photos. She had pulled out her hairclip earlier and refused to have it put back in.

I've posted an extra photo for the day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-01-03
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
dont you just want to cuddle her?!
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise