Leaves by chikadnz
190 / 365

Leaves

This afternoon before work, @nzkites and I went walking in a park near home to find our photo of the day.

I'm way behind with posting these images, so hoping to gradually catch up.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
61% complete

