219 / 365
Frame in a Frame
Day 15 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.
Shed window, viewed from the motorhome.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
365
NIKON D7000
9th April 2020 1:01pm
red
,
window
,
frame
