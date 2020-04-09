Previous
Frame in a Frame by chikadnz
219 / 365

Frame in a Frame

Day 15 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

Shed window, viewed from the motorhome.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
