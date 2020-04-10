Previous
Next
Fenceline by chikadnz
220 / 365

Fenceline

Day 16 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

@nzkites and I enjoyed another walk across the farm (lifestyle block) this afternoon. I photographed this looking up from the bottom of the hill.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise