Why are there so many
Songs about rainbows
And what's on the other side? .....
This afternoon Mum & I attended the funeral of an ex-neighbour of my parents. The graveside service commenced with the song 'Rainbow Connection', sung by Kermit the Frog in the 1979 film 'The Muppet Movie' . Later in the day we were working at the storage shed when John @nzkites pointed this out to me. Making it my photo of the day was a no-brainer.
..... Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connection
The lovers, the dreamers and me.