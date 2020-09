Why are there so manySongs about rainbowsAnd what's on the other side? .....This afternoon Mum & I attended the funeral of an ex-neighbour of my parents. The graveside service commenced with the song 'Rainbow Connection', sung by Kermit the Frog in the 1979 film 'The Muppet Movie' . Later in the day we were working at the storage shed when John @nzkites pointed this out to me. Making it my photo of the day was a no-brainer...... Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connectionThe lovers, the dreamers and me.