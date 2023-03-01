Previous
Today I went with Mum to the decommissioning of their church op shop, James Place, named after St James Union Church. It has been a fixture in her suburb of Tauranga for over 48 years, and was mostly staffed by volunteers, of which Mum had been one.
When we got there we were surprised to see the shop had already been all but stripped (including the models in the window!) as they had received notice from the landlord that they needed to be out by the end of the week.
Unfortunately Covid lockdowns over the last couple of years and competition from the many other secondhand shops in the area now, have taken their toll. The shop will move to the church hall.
It was a sad day, but those who attended are also hopeful that the community will continue to support them at the new James Place.
chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Casablanca ace
Oh that is sad. Many shops here have gone the same way. Lockdowns were dreadful for small businesses. All the best to them in the church hall.
March 7th, 2023  
chikadnz ace
@casablanca thanks, it felt a little like attending a funeral. I will pass your best wishes on to Mum.
March 7th, 2023  
