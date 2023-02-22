We were staying at Huharua Park, Plummers Point, Tauranga for a few days. It has an area for self-contained vehicles to freedom camp for a maximum of three nights each per month.The park is also popular with dog-walkers and cyclists. This mother was ensuring her son had his bike helmet adjusted correctly. I was amused to see she wasn't wearing one!See my Flash of Red February photo for today here: "Waikareao Exressway"