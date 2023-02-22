Previous
Cyclists by chikadnz
Photo 413

Cyclists

We were staying at Huharua Park, Plummers Point, Tauranga for a few days. It has an area for self-contained vehicles to freedom camp for a maximum of three nights each per month.

The park is also popular with dog-walkers and cyclists. This mother was ensuring her son had his bike helmet adjusted correctly. I was amused to see she wasn't wearing one!

22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand.
