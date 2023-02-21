Sign up
Photo 412
Bark Abstract
We spent a few days at Huharua Park, Plummers Point in Tauranga this week. Along the walkway in the park there are several eucalyptus gum trees. I love the bark patterns.
See my Flash of Red February photo for today here: "Maxwells Rd Beach"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2023-02-21
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
