Bark Abstract by chikadnz
Photo 412

Bark Abstract

We spent a few days at Huharua Park, Plummers Point in Tauranga this week. Along the walkway in the park there are several eucalyptus gum trees. I love the bark patterns.

See my Flash of Red February photo for today here: "Maxwells Rd Beach" https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2023-02-21
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

chikadnz

