Maxwells Rd Beach

A quick photo on a quick visit to this beachfront freedom camping spot a few days ago. Circumstances changed and we ended up back at the garage for the night with the motorhome, until it's misbehaviour got sorted out!



This man was patiently waiting for his dog to check out something on the beach... and then a train started to cross the railway bridge.



Photographed with my phone.



For Flash of Red February - Week 4 - Landscapes.