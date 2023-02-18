Sign up
Nick-Nacks on the Wall
Another one from a visit to a friend's place recently. She does pottery and also enjoys photography. She has lots of interesting items on display in her home.
For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.
See also my 365 photo for today here: "Beside the Stream"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-18
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
ornaments
,
still-life
,
for2023
Leave a Comment
