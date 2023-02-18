Previous
Next
Nick-Nacks on the Wall by chikadnz
128 / 365

Nick-Nacks on the Wall

Another one from a visit to a friend's place recently. She does pottery and also enjoys photography. She has lots of interesting items on display in her home.

For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.

See also my 365 photo for today here: "Beside the Stream" https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-18
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise