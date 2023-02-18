Previous
Beside the Stream by chikadnz
Photo 409

Beside the Stream

We have been staying beside a stream in the industrial area of town again while the motorhome had some engine maintenance done. Hopefully all is now sorted.

I'm not sure what this plant is. Can anyone identify it?

chikadnz

