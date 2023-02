Sunshine and Shadow

Photographed in Mum's garden a couple of days ago. It was lovely to see the sunshine after the terrible weather recently, and it was lighting up this 'cigarette plant'.



Today we finally heard that all our relatives in Napier were okay after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in that area. Although they have no power or internet, and limited cellphone coverage, they weren't affected by the flooding; only one of them having to evacuate. It was a huge relief to find out they were all safe.