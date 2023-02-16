Sign up
Photo 407
Organic
Back to the laundromat again today (its a weekly chore) and while waiting for the washing to finish, I spotted this across the street.
16th February 2023
16th Feb 23
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
tree
,
sign
,
leaves
