Swing, Yatton Park

We spent some time at Mums' again today, as the motorhome was undergoing some engine maintenance and repair. This had been booked for yesterday but we were able to postpone it a day due to the weather.
We called in at the local park again and checked out an area near the back, which we hadn't seen yesterday. There were several people out walking their dogs and we got into conversation with a couple of them about the sad state of the park. One lady said her children were so pleased to see the swing was still there.