Some years ago, when my parents moved into their current house, John @nzkites made up some shelves from leftover packing sheets for their garage. He didn't expect them to fill the shelves with books. Some of these have been handed down from my grandparents and other relatives since passed away. This is only a small part of the collection and as you will see the shelves have bent under the weight!

When I was editing the photo, I noticed a few interesting titles that I'd like to take a closer look at.

I and my siblings have all been readers since an early age - I think you can guess where we got that from.

For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.
15th February 2023

