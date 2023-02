Photographed with my phone while travelling on the expressway in Tauranga a few days ago; John @nzkites was driving.This road gets much busier at peak hour. That's Mt Maunganui (The Mount / Mauao) on the skyline. The water was very still and reflective in the estuary.For Flash of Red February - Week 4 - Landscapes.See also my 365 photo for today here: "Cyclists" https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-22