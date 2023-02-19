Previous
The Gang by chikadnz
127 / 365

The Gang

@nzkites bought these characters a few months ago when my niece was moving from Tauranga to Christchurch to attend university. He gave her and my sister one each as well. We occasionally photograph the gang having adventures (or getting up to mischief?) to send to each other. It's a fun way of keeping in contact with family members in different parts of the country.

From left to right: Cleo, ZuZu, Princess. In reality they are very colourful, but I have made them monochrome today to fit the theme.

We have been busy sorting out and digitising old family photos, so have been doing a lot of work on the computer. I'm not sure if these characters were helping or just getting in the way today!

For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.

See also my 365 photo for today here: "Magpie Moth, Huharua Park" https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-19

19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

