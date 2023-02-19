@nzkites bought these characters a few months ago when my niece was moving from Tauranga to Christchurch to attend university. He gave her and my sister one each as well. We occasionally photograph the gang having adventures (or getting up to mischief?) to send to each other. It's a fun way of keeping in contact with family members in different parts of the country.
From left to right: Cleo, ZuZu, Princess. In reality they are very colourful, but I have made them monochrome today to fit the theme.
We have been busy sorting out and digitising old family photos, so have been doing a lot of work on the computer. I'm not sure if these characters were helping or just getting in the way today!