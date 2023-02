We have moved to a lovely park just out of town for a few days. @nzkites and I went for a walk with our cameras in the early evening and spotted this moth around the flowers. At first we thought it was a butterfly. We hadn't seen one of these close up before and were intrigued by the brightly striped body.See also my Flash of Red February photo for today here: "The Gang" https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2023-02-19