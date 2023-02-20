Previous
Three Trees (colour version) by chikadnz
Three Trees (colour version)

Photographed earlier in the month when we were in the Kaiate Falls area (Welcome Bay, Tauranga).

See my Flash of Red February photo for today here: "Three Trees (B&W version)" https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2023-02-20

Which one do you prefer?
chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Photo Details

