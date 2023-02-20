Previous
Next
Three Trees (B&W version) by chikadnz
130 / 365

Three Trees (B&W version)

Photographed earlier in the month when we were in the Kaiate Falls area (Welcome Bay, Tauranga).

For Flash of Red February - Week 4 - Landscapes.

See also my 365 photo for today here: "Three Trees (colour version)" https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-20

Do you like this one or the colour version better?
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise