130 / 365
Three Trees (B&W version)
Photographed earlier in the month when we were in the Kaiate Falls area (Welcome Bay, Tauranga).
For Flash of Red February - Week 4 - Landscapes.
See also my 365 photo for today here: "Three Trees (colour version)"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-20
Do you like this one or the colour version better?
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
