Previous
Next
Bottle by chikadnz
126 / 365

Bottle

Found in the corner of my friend's garden last week; photographed with my phone.

For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.

See also my 365 photo for today here: "Organic" https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-16
16th February 2023 16th Feb 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise