126 / 365
Bottle
Found in the corner of my friend's garden last week; photographed with my phone.
For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.
See also my 365 photo for today here: "Organic"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-02-16
16th February 2023
16th Feb 23
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
bottle
,
garden
,
monochrome
,
for2023
