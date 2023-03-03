Previous
Next
Stream, Puketoki Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 416

Stream, Puketoki Reserve

As previously mentioned, we were staying at a freedom camping spot nearby for a few days this week. There is a lovely bush walk here, popular with walkers, with or without dogs on leads. There are also several geocaches hidden in the area and we had found all but one of them. Today we looked for the last one... mission complete.
While signing the geocache logbook, we were especially pleased to have a North Island Robin (toutouwai) visit to see what we were doing. I got a photo but needed a longer lens to do justice to it.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise