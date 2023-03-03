Stream, Puketoki Reserve

As previously mentioned, we were staying at a freedom camping spot nearby for a few days this week. There is a lovely bush walk here, popular with walkers, with or without dogs on leads. There are also several geocaches hidden in the area and we had found all but one of them. Today we looked for the last one... mission complete.

While signing the geocache logbook, we were especially pleased to have a North Island Robin (toutouwai) visit to see what we were doing. I got a photo but needed a longer lens to do justice to it.