Previous
Next
Moored by chikadnz
Photo 417

Moored

We have moved on to another freedom camping spot at Omokoroa, a bit north of Tauranga, for a few nights. There is much better internet and cellphone signal here.
The freedom camping spot is a few minutes drive from the centre of town, where I photographed this view of the Omokoroa waterfront, looking back towards Mt Maunganui (Mauao).

We have been trying to get things sorted out and packed up for a trip south in a week or so, and there hasn't been a lot of time for photography. I'm trying to catch up with posting... apologies for not having participated much here recently.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise