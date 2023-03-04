Moored

We have moved on to another freedom camping spot at Omokoroa, a bit north of Tauranga, for a few nights. There is much better internet and cellphone signal here.

The freedom camping spot is a few minutes drive from the centre of town, where I photographed this view of the Omokoroa waterfront, looking back towards Mt Maunganui (Mauao).



We have been trying to get things sorted out and packed up for a trip south in a week or so, and there hasn't been a lot of time for photography. I'm trying to catch up with posting... apologies for not having participated much here recently.