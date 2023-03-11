Previous
Metal Recyclers by chikadnz
Photo 424

Metal Recyclers

On our list of things to do before we go away, was 'weigh the motorhome'. As we have been living in our vehicle for almost three years, we tend to accumulate 'stuff'. This doesn't matter too much when we're staying in one area for a while, but we need to make sure we're legal and safe to travel longer distances. This involves being under the maximum weight limit for both front and rear axles individually, as well as maximum weight overall, including the little van we tow on an A-frame.

The local weighbridge is located in a metal recyclers' yard. I took this quick shot with my phone yesterday, before we left. It doesn't do justice to the amount of activity going on in the yard - there were some big trucks moving around so we had to be careful! Maybe next time I'll try to get a shot of the weighbridge itself.

