Photo 422
Hawthorn Berries
I spotted these on the roadside during a break from driving. These always say autumn to me, and remind me of growing up on the farm.
We have been on the road for the last week as we gradually work our way down to Wellington and the South Island. Today we travelled from New Plymouth to Hawera (Taranaki district).
Trying to catch up and fill in the gaps in my project...
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
714
photos
37
followers
78
following
116% complete
View this month »
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
autumn
,
berries
,
nz
,
taranaki
