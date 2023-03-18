Previous
Next
Hawthorn Berries by chikadnz
Photo 422

Hawthorn Berries

I spotted these on the roadside during a break from driving. These always say autumn to me, and remind me of growing up on the farm.

We have been on the road for the last week as we gradually work our way down to Wellington and the South Island. Today we travelled from New Plymouth to Hawera (Taranaki district).

Trying to catch up and fill in the gaps in my project...
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise