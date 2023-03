Rural Power

Another rural scene: this one was also taken from a roadside stop as we travelled between Hawera and Levin.

The tiny bird in the distance is a harrier hawk looking for a meal.



We are gradually making our way down to Wellington to catch a ferry to the South Island. We are hopeful of crossing on the 24th but nothing is guaranteed, as there have been numerous ferry breakdowns and cancellations over the last few weeks.



Trying to catch up and fill in the gaps in my project...!