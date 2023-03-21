Previous
Sprint by chikadnz
Afternoon light in Levin today.

We are staying here for a few nights before travelling the last leg to Wellington and our ferry crossing to the South Island.
21st March 2023

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
kali ace
good luck getting on a ferry, its been one disaster after another!
March 23rd, 2023  
chikadnz ace
@kali66 yes we know, fingers crossed for tomorrow night (was rescheduled from tomorrow morning)
March 23rd, 2023  
kali ace
are you coming down the West Coast at some stage?
March 23rd, 2023  
