Over the Railway Line by chikadnz
Photo 426

Over the Railway Line

We were out and about in Levin today and this industrial scene caught my attention. It looks like more rain is on the way.

Apologies for not participating much recently, as we have been travelling. Hope to catch up a bit soon!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
