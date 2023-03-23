Tararua Range from Levin

We had originally intended to be in Wellington today to catch a ferry across Cook Strait to the South Island tomorrow morning. However the ferry we had booked on (Kaitaki) was undergoing repairs after another breakdown a few weeks ago, so all crossings had been cancelled. We stayed an extra night in Levin instead, and decided to backtrack about half an hour north to Foxton today, to wait out the week until our back-up booking on the Kaiarahi on the 30th. Fortunately we checked Johns's email this morning and discovered we had been rescheduled to tomorrow night on Kaiarahi. Change of plan...!! We packed up and headed to Wellington, booking a powered site in a motorcamp for the night.



This scene is on the southern outskirts of Levin as we were heading out of town, photographed with my phone.