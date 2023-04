Copper, Zealandia

We had hoped to have more time in Wellington before catching our ferry across to the South Island, but ferry breakdowns and rescheduling meant we had to change our plans.

Our number one goal for today was a return visit to Zealandia, a predator free bird sanctuary in the suburb of Karori. After enjoying some of the birdlife there this afternoon, we were leaving to head back to the motorhome when I spotted this butterfly. It posed beautifully for me.